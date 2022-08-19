Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $21,946.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

