DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $82,223.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00012654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community."

