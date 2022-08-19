Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.18. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 50,464 shares changing hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

