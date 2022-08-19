Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.18. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 50,464 shares changing hands.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.