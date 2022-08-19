Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Down 5.8%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 29,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 174,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunxin Financial

(Get Rating)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

