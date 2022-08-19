Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $53.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8 %

BROS opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,125 shares of company stock worth $9,643,688. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile



Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

