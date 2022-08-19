Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 4,929 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE DT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
