e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 677 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

