E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Guggenheim

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158,550 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

