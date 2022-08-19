Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,041 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $75,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 104,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.