Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 45,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

