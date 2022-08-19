Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 70,620 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,620 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,872. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

