Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,779. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.