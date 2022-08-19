Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,779. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

