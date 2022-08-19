Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $903,256.32 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Electronic Arts Price Performance
EA traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,916. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Arts (EA)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.