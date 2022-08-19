Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $903,256.32 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EA traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,916. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

