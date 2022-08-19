Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of EARN opened at $8.56 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently -41.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

