Emercoin (EMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,924.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $897,687.48 and $17,924.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,726,693 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

