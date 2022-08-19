Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading Down 2.2%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

