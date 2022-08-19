Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.
Energy Vault Stock Performance
Shares of NRGV opened at $5.59 on Monday. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $185,727,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $21,416,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
