EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 200,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.