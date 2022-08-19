ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Lowered to €14.10 at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.76.

ENI Price Performance

E opened at $24.11 on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

ENI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

