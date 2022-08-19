ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 533,097 shares.The stock last traded at $23.86 and had previously closed at $24.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.
ENI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
Featured Stories
