Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $504.85 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002678 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $504.85 million and $79.52 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

