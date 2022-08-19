EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 9.9 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,663,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,046 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.