Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 6,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,328. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

