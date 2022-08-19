Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

Ensurge Micropower ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

