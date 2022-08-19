EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

EPAM traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.55. The stock had a trading volume of 483,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.71.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,294 shares of company stock worth $23,058,048 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

