Eq LLC Purchases 457 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

