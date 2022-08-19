Eq LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eq LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eq LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

