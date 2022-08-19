EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.