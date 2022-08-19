Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17), with a volume of 196106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

Equals Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.60. The firm has a market cap of £174.88 million and a P/E ratio of -69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.