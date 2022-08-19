Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $212.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 164,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.