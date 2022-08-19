Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.
Equifax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $212.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 164,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.