Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $701.42 on Monday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.36.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,086. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

