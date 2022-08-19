ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ESAB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,798. ESAB has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

About ESAB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $16,005,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $10,071,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

