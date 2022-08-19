Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Essent Group by 326.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

