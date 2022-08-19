Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.00

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $184,510.14 and $25.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

