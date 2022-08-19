EtherGem Price Down 48.1% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $83,839.55 and approximately $585.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00127074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00074917 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

