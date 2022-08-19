Evedo (EVED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,313.00

Evedo (EVED) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $447,272.56 and approximately $69,313.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00077569 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

