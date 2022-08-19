Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $455,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,380.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.