Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Everspin Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 234,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everspin Technologies (MRAM)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.