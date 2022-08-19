Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 234,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,408 shares of company stock valued at $311,561. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

