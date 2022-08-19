EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

EVTC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 21,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

