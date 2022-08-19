EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.66

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

EVN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

About EVN



EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

Further Reading

