EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

EVOP stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 669.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Insider Activity

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.