Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIFZF opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

