Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Cormark

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.54. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.56.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.09%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.