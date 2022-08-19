ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,234.01 and $147.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002095 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

