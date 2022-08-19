Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million.
Exscientia Price Performance
Exscientia stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,273,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,413,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.