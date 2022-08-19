Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million.

Exscientia stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,273,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,413,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

