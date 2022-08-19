Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $13.32 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Shares of EXAI opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

