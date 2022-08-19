Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 81,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $94.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.