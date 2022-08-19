Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 9,553 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $114,349.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fastly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastly by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fastly

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

