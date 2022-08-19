Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III Sells 5,135 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.62. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $76.42.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

