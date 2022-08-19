Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:FATH opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $5,480,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

